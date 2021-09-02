Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was an overcast and slightly cooler-feeling day, to start off September! We’re still quiet locally through the remainder of the overnight... before the remnants of Ida impact our region tomorrow.

Already this evening, rain is moving in for Downstate and Downeast... where we are anticipating the greatest impacts and heaviest rain to occur. Flash Flood Watches are in place for several coastal counties, starting midnight tonight through Thursday 8:00pm.

Locally, we can expect the heaviest rain to occur between 8:00am through 3:00pm for Southeastern Aroostook and Western sections of New Brunswick... where they have the best chance of picking up more than an inch of rain.

Central Aroostook is expected to receive 0.25-0.50″-inches, while Northwestern areas are looking at less than <0.30″-inches of rain.

For more on the impacts of Ida and the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rt. 1, Frenchville
Alcohol, dense fog, and speed are believed to be factors in a crash that injured a 26-year-old Madawaska woman
NLH says 23 employees have quit over vaccine requirement
Specialists searched the vehicle and found 31 rolls of bologna and two rolls of turkey.
More than 300 lbs. of bologna seized by border patrol specialists
A police car.
No injuries were reported after a bike car accident that occurred this morning on Academy Street
Caribou Bus Crash
RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Sept. 1st PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Wednesday, September 1st - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web