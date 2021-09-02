PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was an overcast and slightly cooler-feeling day, to start off September! We’re still quiet locally through the remainder of the overnight... before the remnants of Ida impact our region tomorrow.

Already this evening, rain is moving in for Downstate and Downeast... where we are anticipating the greatest impacts and heaviest rain to occur. Flash Flood Watches are in place for several coastal counties, starting midnight tonight through Thursday 8:00pm.

Locally, we can expect the heaviest rain to occur between 8:00am through 3:00pm for Southeastern Aroostook and Western sections of New Brunswick... where they have the best chance of picking up more than an inch of rain.

Central Aroostook is expected to receive 0.25-0.50″-inches, while Northwestern areas are looking at less than <0.30″-inches of rain.

For more on the impacts of Ida and the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

