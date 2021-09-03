Advertisement

665 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Three more Mainers have died from the virus, one resident each from Penobscot, Aroostook, and Waldo counties. This brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 940. Maine CDC is reporting 665 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the statewide total to 77,578. Aroostook County has 32 new cases of COVID-19. 63.15% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s dashboard. 2,762 new doses were administered.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 Year Old Girl owns her business
16-Year-Old Owns Her Own Business
ORIENT
Man Issued Criminal Summons After Causing Two Vehicle Crash in Orient Wednesday Night
COVID-19
80 new COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County
RSU 39 Bus Crash
RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Governor Janet Mills provides more time for health care workers to meet vaccination requirement

Latest News

Betsy Libby
Dr. Betsy Libby selected as president of Central Maine Community College
School Bus Safety Tips
Back to School Bus Safety Tips
Vaccine
Governor Mills to Delay Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate
School Bus Safety Tips
Back to School Bus Safety Tips