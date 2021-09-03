665 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Three more Mainers have died from the virus, one resident each from Penobscot, Aroostook, and Waldo counties. This brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 940. Maine CDC is reporting 665 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the statewide total to 77,578. Aroostook County has 32 new cases of COVID-19. 63.15% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 according to the state’s dashboard. 2,762 new doses were administered.

