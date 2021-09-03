Back to School Bus Safety Tips

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

School is back in session, and school busses are on the roads. Here are some tips to help keep everyone safe this school year.

The start of a new school year, brings school busses back to roadways. Robert Gagnon, Operations Supervisor for MSAD #1 stated that around 1300 children will be riding the bus, both to and from school is his district this year.

“Typically we run 400,000 plus miles a year, to and from school, plus extra-circular activities”

With that many miles of routes being run, it’s important to keep in mind these tips to help make every stop a safe one:

Be Patient

If the Yellow or Red lights are flashing, and the stop arm is extended, all traffic must stop.

Never pass a school bus from behind, never pass a stopped school bus.

Be Alert, children are often unpredictable and could be unaware of hazards around them.

Gagnon went on to say that the majority of accidents and incidents involving school busses are in controlled environments, like parking lots. He says that in the last 10 years the district has only had 3 accidents, and none of them had any significant injuries.”

“Our drivers they are very aware of what’s behind them in their bus, the students, your kids. Their number one priority is to get your child to and from school safely, every single day.”

Passing a stopped school bus while it’s lights are flashing is a Class E crime in the state of Maine. Punishable by a fine of $250 for the first offense and a mandatory 30 day license suspension for a second.

