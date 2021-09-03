County Ag Report: Foraging for Fungi

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There are 23,000 medicinal herbs and fungi in Maine.

“Turkeytail is great for the immune system, chaga you make a tea its also good for the immune system, burdock its not just edible its great in vitamins and minerals,” said Tom Farr.

So foraging for them would seem easy, but it isn’t as simple as it seems. Roxane Bruce and Tim Farr of Sentinel Consulting and Training teach a class on foraging.

“We have hundreds of varieties of mushrooms here in maine, we also have a lot of deadly lookalikes,” said Bruce. “You can eat anything once, but you may not live through it.”

But once you’re past all that...there’s still a couple of things to look out for

“Things that might fall on you, holes, logs, trip hazards, bears, you can find a bear at anytime,” said Farr.

Once you’re ready to venture into the wilderness, mushroom foraging will get you in touch with nature.

