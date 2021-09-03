Dr. Betsy Libby selected as president of Central Maine Community College

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Board of Trustees of the Maine Community College System (MCCS) voted unanimously Thursday to confirm Dr. Betsy Libby as the next president of Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Libby has been serving as interim president at CMCC since last September.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next president of Central Maine Community College,” Libby said Thursday after the vote. “This is a very dynamic time for the college. We are increasingly focused on providing students with enhanced opportunities to pursue in-demand careers.

“CMCC has a long history of providing an excellent educational experience with robust academic programs that support industry need. I look forward to working with the tremendous team of colleagues at CMCC to further position the college as a catalyst for economic development in the region and across the state,” she said.

Libby has worked at CMCC since 2006. In addition to serving as interim president, she has served as the vice president & dean of academic affairs, the dean of student services, the director of admissions and an adjunct faculty member.

MCCS President David Daigler recommended Libby for the post after a national search drew 30 candidates. Finalists gave in-person presentations at CMCC in August, and the search committee sought out input from the CMCC community.

The search committee included two representatives from the MEA Faculty unit, and one representative each from the MEA Administrators unit, the Confidential Employee unit, and the MSEA Supervisors and Support units. The committee also had representatives from the board of trustees, the student body, system presidents, and the college foundation.

The committee recommended finalists to President Daigler, who forwarded his recommendation to the full board.

“Betsy Libby is a strong, talented and deeply engaged leader on campus. Her efforts during the pandemic were especially remarkable. She has demonstrated her ability to tackle tough situations thoughtfully and compassionately, with a can-do attitude. She is strategic and effective, prioritizing CMCC students, faculty and staff. I’m very pleased the board confirmed my recommendation,” Daigler said.

Prior to working at CMCC, Libby held administrative roles at State University of New York at Canton. At CMCC, she has been deeply involved in strategic planning and developing recruitment and enrollment management strategies.

“On behalf of the search committee, I want to thank Betsy Libby for sharing her vision for the college. It is an important role at a critical time. She is a confident and collaborative leader, with a great depth of knowledge and appreciation of CMCC’s important role in the community,” said Trustee Peter DelGreco, who led the CMCC presidential search committee. “I also want to thank the many members of the community who shared their thoughts and gave feedback on the candidates. That community input was vital to helping us provide important insight to President Daigler on the finalists.”

Libby has a doctorate in higher education leadership from Northcentral University in Prescott Valley, Arizona; a master’s degree in public relations from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana; and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Maine in Orono.

Libby is also actively involved in multiple professional and community-based organizations. She is a member of the Regional Leaders Roundtable for the Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Area Chamber of Commerce and served three 2-year terms on the LA Metro Area Chamber of Commerce board, including a term as chairwoman of the education workforce committee. She lives in Gray with her husband and two teenage sons.

Libby succeeds Dr. Scott Knapp, who retired in 2020.

