Advertisement

FTC wants to know why McDonald’s ice cream machines break so often

The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.
The FTC is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has long been the butt of jokes about its ice cream machines, which many customers say are always broken.

Social media users complain, comedians rib the company, and a developer even made an app to track broken machines.

Now, the federal government is getting involved.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Federal Trade Commission reached out to several McDonald’s franchisees this summer to try to figure out what’s going on.

Many of those owners are right there with customers in terms of frustration when they can’t serve shakes, McFlurries or soft serve ice cream.

They say the machines are too complex and require a four-hour-long cleaning cycle at night that often fails.

The company that makes the machines says it’s important to make sure equipment that uses dairy products is sanitized properly.

It’s not exactly clear what the FTC is investigating, but it is reportedly asking for information on how McDonald’s reviews suppliers and equipment.

The agency also appears interested in a franchisee’s right to repair the machine on their own.

Many have done so because they say waiting for an official fix from corporate McDonald’s takes too long. But the company that makes the machines says unauthorized fixes void the warranty.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 Year Old Girl owns her business
16-Year-Old Owns Her Own Business
ORIENT
Man Issued Criminal Summons After Causing Two Vehicle Crash in Orient Wednesday Night
COVID-19
80 new COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County
RSU 39 Bus Crash
RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Governor Janet Mills provides more time for health care workers to meet vaccination requirement

Latest News

Majority of COVID-19 rental assistance passed by Congress has not been dispersed by states
Maine Is One Of The Leading States in Covid-19 Rent Assistance Program
CEO & Executive Director of ACAP
Maine Rental Assistance
People look at a car flooded flooded as a result of the remnants of Hurricane Ida in a local...
In Ida’s miserable wake, New Orleans to get power next week
Ashland and SAHS are teaming up to field a boys soccer team this year
SAHS Ashland cooperative soccer