Governor Mills to Delay Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Mills Administration has announced that they will delay enforcement of the vaccine mandate for healthcare workers by almost a month. Corey Bouchard has the story.

Jeanne Lambrew , Commissioner, Maine DHHS " This provides additional time after the October 1 deadline for healthcare workers to complete their vaccination protocol”

Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew announced Thursday that the state will not be enforcing the October 1st vaccine mandate until October 29th, 28 days later, citing concerns that some healthcare organizations brought to them.

Lambrew “with the full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine last week it allows workers who prefer that vaccine to get it, and it also allows for healthcare organizations to use the $146 million in forthcoming funds to address workforce needs”

Commissioner Lambrew echoed previous remarks made by Governor Mills and Dr. Nirav Shah regarding what they describe as a “Patients Right to expect safety”

Lambrew “as the governor has said, the goal is that every healthcare worker in maine is vaccinated. anyone who is placed in the care of the healthcare worker has the right to expect as do their families, that they will receive high quality and safe care from fully vaccinated staff.”

Commissioner Lambrew says she is confident that healthcare facilities will be able to maintain the high quality of care that mainers expect, despite three maine nusing homes this week announcing they are closing due to staffing shortages.

