Maine Is One Of The Leading States in Covid-19 Rent Assistance Program

Maine (WAGM) - On August 2nd Maine Housing expanded the eligibility requirements for people to qualify for the Maine Housing Rental Assistance program. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez spokes with officials on how it’s going so far.

“Under the new regulations for the Emergency Rental Assistance program essential allows households who fall in the income qualification guidelines who have had aby economic impact as a result of the pandemic so the cost of groceries have gone up for an example, the cost of gasoline to fill up your automobile has gone up. All of those are qualifying impacts for being eligible for the rental assistance program,” said Jason Parent CEO & Executive Director of Aroostook County Action Program.

The Treasury department is reporting some states have only disturbed 11% of the tens of billions of dollars in this assistance program. But according to Parent this is NOT the case in Maine.

“If you look at what we’ve been able to do in Maine and in Aroostook County in particular it’s pretty phenomenal. Huge kudos to my team. Here’s an example were hearing across the country especially as the eviction moratorium has been lifted that folks have not been able to get the money out the door in many states across the nation so now people are facing eviction because these assistance dollars are not getting out and that has not been the case here in Maine. We have been the top 5 performing states in getting the money out the door and an example of how well we’ve been able to do that here in Aroostook County is we’ve given out over 4 million of dollars in benefit payments here in Aroostook County that’s more than the entire state in Nevada,” said Parent.

For more information on Maine’s Emergency Rental Program you can visit ACAP-me.org. Adriana Sanchez NS8.

