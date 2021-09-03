Advertisement

Thursday saw the most new COVID cases in the County so far

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Thursday, Aroostook County saw the highest COVID case numbers so far in the pandemic, reaching 80 new cases.

According to Maine CDC, the previous peak was in December at 53 cases. Dr Regen Gallagher, chief medical officer at Cary, says 20% of all cases across the state are in people younger than 20.

“In our lab yesterday we had 9 positives, which we’ve never had nine positives in a single day during the pandemic, and half of those were under 18... All the things we harped on last year and that were mandated to us in some respects last year, now we’re relying on everybody to do that out of care and concern for one another”

David McCrea, Representative for Maine House District 148, says with the delta variant surging throughout the county and the state, people need to be cautious so they don’t risk getting sick or getting others sick.

“I lost my sister-in-law down in Connecticut to COVID.  Cruising along life was great all this and then all of a sudden, her husband, my brother, brought it home and 6 weeks later we lost her.  If that happens in your family, you’re not gonna be saying oh it’s nothing.  It’s for real and I fear that too many people are taking as a political thing and I think that’s a shame,” said Rep. McCrea.

Dr Gallagher says heading into the Labor Day Weekend with the highest rate of transmission we’ve seen yet, people should be doing their best to celebrate outdoors, and stay home if they’re sick. If you celebrate indoors, mask up, social distance, and open windows.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16 Year Old Girl owns her business
16-Year-Old Owns Her Own Business
COVID-19
80 new COVID-19 cases in Aroostook County
ORIENT
Man Issued Criminal Summons After Causing Two Vehicle Crash in Orient Wednesday Night
RSU 39 Bus Crash
RSU 39 Bus Crash Leads to Minor Injuries
Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill to create a...
Governor Janet Mills provides more time for health care workers to meet vaccination requirement

Latest News

Women's Recovery Home
Women’s Recovery Home Coming to Aroostook County
The County reached 80 new cases Thursday
aroostook covid cases
Rubber gloves and masks
covid case aroostook peak
roxanne bruce of sentinel consulting and training shows the gills on a mushroom
County Ag Report: Foraging for Fungi