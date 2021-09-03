Thursday saw the most new COVID cases in the County so far

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Thursday, Aroostook County saw the highest COVID case numbers so far in the pandemic, reaching 80 new cases.

According to Maine CDC, the previous peak was in December at 53 cases. Dr Regen Gallagher, chief medical officer at Cary, says 20% of all cases across the state are in people younger than 20.

“In our lab yesterday we had 9 positives, which we’ve never had nine positives in a single day during the pandemic, and half of those were under 18... All the things we harped on last year and that were mandated to us in some respects last year, now we’re relying on everybody to do that out of care and concern for one another”

David McCrea, Representative for Maine House District 148, says with the delta variant surging throughout the county and the state, people need to be cautious so they don’t risk getting sick or getting others sick.

“I lost my sister-in-law down in Connecticut to COVID. Cruising along life was great all this and then all of a sudden, her husband, my brother, brought it home and 6 weeks later we lost her. If that happens in your family, you’re not gonna be saying oh it’s nothing. It’s for real and I fear that too many people are taking as a political thing and I think that’s a shame,” said Rep. McCrea.

Dr Gallagher says heading into the Labor Day Weekend with the highest rate of transmission we’ve seen yet, people should be doing their best to celebrate outdoors, and stay home if they’re sick. If you celebrate indoors, mask up, social distance, and open windows.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.