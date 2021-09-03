Weather on the Web

Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

Waking up this morning, we’re having a few light to steady rain showers lingering from the overnight.

As we continue throughout the day, the showers are expected to be hit or miss... and drier conditions will move in overnight tonight, into the day tomorrow.

The start of the holiday weekend sees plenty of sunshine for Saturday, while still holding on to a cooler feel... in the mid-to-lower 60′s. Slowly throughout the weekend, temps will rise a few degrees each day, returning to more seasonable 70′s to start off the beginning of next week.

Labor Day Monday itself, looks to be on the soggier side... so the best days to get outdoors this weekend will be Saturday into Sunday. Hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing Labor Day Weekend!

