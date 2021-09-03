Women’s Recovery Home Coming to Aroostook County

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Work has begun on the County’s first Women’s Recovery Home.

Aroostook County will soon have its first Woman’s Recovery Home as an available resource for women in substance abuse recovery. The Center for Advancement of Rural Living, or CARL has received 260,000 dollars in funding through a USDA Rural Development investment.

“Recovery homes and recovery houses are actual residential housing, there’s no sign outside or anything… Its for somebody who’s come from an acute rehab facility and then they need to transition. They need to transition to the community.”

President of the Center for Advancement of Rural Living, Lisa Prescott says the Women’s Recovery Home has been in the planning stages for a couple of years now, but the pandemic hampered fundraising for the organization. She adds the USDA funding was a much-needed boost, allowing them to move forward on the project and she is thrilled with the progress.

“We are in hopes that at least by November 1st we will be able to open this house for women who are in need of recovery services… Initially we planned to have eight women here, but we have 5 bedrooms and if two people occupy them then we have a lot more expansion capability.”

Prescott says that she hopes the recovery home will be a place where women who are in the process of recovering from substance abuse will be able to heal, and transition back into the community. The Center for Advancement of Rural Living also operates a Men’s Recovery House. Prescott says part of the USDA funding will go toward renovating and refinancing that house as well.

If you are interested in substance abuse recovery resources, or you would like more information, please contact the Center for Advancement of Rural Living at https://www.carlcenter.org/

