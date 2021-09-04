Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening everyone!

We are already seeing skies start to clear out as the remanence of Ida exits into the Canadian Maritimes but still holding onto breezy conditions. Skies will continue to clear out overnight with winds slightly calming down.

Tomorrow, a high pressure system will bring back plenty of sunshine but more breezy conditions. Temperatures will drop to the 30s overnight and we could see patches of frost in the North Woods valley regions.

Sunday, winds will have calmed down and clouds will pick up with more mild temperatures. Unfortunately, your Labor Day isn’t looking great for rain and a chance of storms will move into our area. Rain will continue throughout the week with dryer conditions next Friday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a wonderful and safe Labor Day weekend everyone!

