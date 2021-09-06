Advertisement

Kiwanis Club of Presque Isle donates school supplies to Pine Street Elementary School

By Megan Cole
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Pine Street Elementary school recently got a donation of school supplies.

The Kiwanis Club of Presque Isle donated the supplies. The secretary of the club says they’ve been doing this for the last 10 years and this year they were able to donate around $700 worth of supplies.

“I think for many of our kids school is their safe place and so being able to provide some of these things for those kids takes the stress off families take the stress off kids let’s kids be kids and that’s probably the biggest win win out of this whole project,” said Bill Gurrette, the principal of the school.

“We are family, children, and I mean we want every child to be able to go to school have supplies have a new book bag and I think that you know when they come into the school they’re happy to come when they have the same as other children,” said Sue Watson, the secretary for the Kiwanis club.

Students will be returning to school on September 7th.

