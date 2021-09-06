Advertisement

Mark Hamill tweets his own name, gets more than 500K likes

FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and...
FILE - Mark Hamill, shown in this photo taken from file video, tweeted his own name and received thousands of likes on Twitter.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – The man who embodies Jedi master Luke Skywalker has found something more powerful than the Force on social media: his real name.

A Twitter user challenged Mark Hamill to just post his name, saying Hamill could likely get thousands of likes with the simple tweet.

The user was right.

Since Sunday, Hamill’s tweet has gotten more than 560,000 likes and 30,000 retweets.

The “Star Wars” actor helped it along by pinning the tweet to the top of his page.

The challenge quickly started trending on Twitter.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei even joined in. His tweet of Hamill’s name also got thousands of likes.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

