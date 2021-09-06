PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession. According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nathan Chisholm conducted a vehicle stop on Main Street in Van Buren. During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office says deputy Chisholm removed the occupants of the vehicle and 48-year-old Luis Martinez of Kennebunkport allegedly attempted to conceal contraband and a struggle ensued. Martinez was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled drugs, Unlawful possession of Scheduled Drugs, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. His bail was set at $25,000 cash or $100,000 surety. He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Early this morning, an individual arrived at the jail with $25,060 in cash to post bail for Martinez. The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the jail and confiscated the bail money as suspected drug proceeds.

Information obtained during the investigation led to a search warrant being granted at a Presque Isle Hotel. During the investigation, deputies confiscated 1.5 grams of cocaine, 15.72 ounces of methamphetamine, and $27,745 in suspected drug monies. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Presque Isle Police Department, Houlton Police Department, Maine State Police, and K-9 Jazz.

