One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession

Luis Martinez
Luis Martinez(Aroostook County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession.  According to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Nathan Chisholm conducted a vehicle stop on Main Street in Van Buren.  During the stop, the Sheriff’s Office says deputy Chisholm removed the occupants of the vehicle and 48-year-old Luis Martinez of Kennebunkport allegedly attempted to conceal contraband and a struggle ensued.  Martinez was arrested for Aggravated Trafficking of Scheduled drugs, Unlawful possession of Scheduled Drugs, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.  His bail was set at $25,000 cash or $100,000 surety.  He was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.  Early this morning, an individual arrived at the jail with $25,060 in cash to post bail for Martinez.  The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to the jail and confiscated the bail money as suspected drug proceeds.

Information obtained during the investigation led to a search warrant being granted at a Presque Isle Hotel.  During the investigation, deputies confiscated 1.5 grams of cocaine, 15.72 ounces of methamphetamine, and $27,745 in suspected drug monies.  The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Presque Isle Police Department, Houlton Police Department, Maine State Police, and K-9 Jazz.

