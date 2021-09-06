Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Morning everyone and happy Labor Day!

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be a great day. Storms will pick up in the late afternoon/ evening due to a cold front passage. Storms have the chance to produce small hail and strong wind gusts.

Tomorrow, sunshine will return with a slight chance of isolated showers and widespread breezy conditions. Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours, allowing for cooler overnight lows.

Wednesday, another system from the west will bring more breezy conditions, rain and clouds into our region and until Thursday. Friday and Saturday, more sunshine will return but we will still hold onto a slight chance of isolated showers.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe Labor Day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.