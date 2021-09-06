Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Morning everyone and happy Labor Day!

Unfortunately, it’s not going to be a great day. Storms will pick up in the late afternoon/ evening due to a cold front passage. Storms have the chance to produce small hail and strong wind gusts.

Tomorrow, sunshine will return with a slight chance of isolated showers and widespread breezy conditions. Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours, allowing for cooler overnight lows.

Wednesday, another system from the west will bring more breezy conditions, rain and clouds into our region and until Thursday. Friday and Saturday, more sunshine will return but we will still hold onto a slight chance of isolated showers.

Make sure you click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great and safe Labor Day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75
Rubber gloves and masks
Thursday saw the most new COVID cases in the County so far
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Surfside catastrophe raises concerns about San Francisco's sinking Millennium Tower.
Tallest residential building in San Francisco is sinking

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, September 6th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, September 3rd - Evening Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web