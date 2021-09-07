Advertisement

Sherman Holds Annual Old Home Days

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Sherman celebrated it’s annual Old Home Days this past weekend.

Live Music, Good Food, and Fun. The Sherman Old Home Days has all of this and more. The community came out to spend the day and have a Picnic in the beauty of their town park. Last year’s Picnic in the Park was canceled due to the pandemic. Residents, and visitors alike say they were delighted to see the Sherman Old Home Days back again this year.

“It’s a Tradition Here in this area” , Sherman Resident, Steve Curtis stated.

Included in this year’s activities was a Parade, Cancer Walk, Live Music, Raffles, a Variety Show and much more.

“I try to come up here every year for this… Any time I can make it happen I do, I’m from South Florida so I enjoy this… I’ve been coming up here for the last 50 years”, Charmaine Syx, a resident of Green Acres, Florida says.

“It used to be Old Home WEEK, and it ran all week. And it ran all week, Horse Pulls, Minstrel Shows, and the whole nine yards.”, Robert Pulcifer, a Sherman Resident says.

The Sherman Old Home Days Ran from Friday September 3rd, to Monday September 6th.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Martinez
One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person
Lawsuit
Governor Janet Mills Sued over Vaccine Mandate
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth...
Counterfeit jewelry intercepted, would have been worth $5 million if real

Latest News

Sherman Old Home Days
Sherman Old Home Days
Carly Flowers is the Bengals new Athletic Director and she talks about her goals for hte future.
UMFK Athletic Director
Womens recovery Home
Womens Recovery Home
Luis Martinez
One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession