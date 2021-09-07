Sherman Holds Annual Old Home Days

SHERMAN, Maine (WAGM) -

The Town of Sherman celebrated it’s annual Old Home Days this past weekend.

Live Music, Good Food, and Fun. The Sherman Old Home Days has all of this and more. The community came out to spend the day and have a Picnic in the beauty of their town park. Last year’s Picnic in the Park was canceled due to the pandemic. Residents, and visitors alike say they were delighted to see the Sherman Old Home Days back again this year.

“It’s a Tradition Here in this area” , Sherman Resident, Steve Curtis stated.

Included in this year’s activities was a Parade, Cancer Walk, Live Music, Raffles, a Variety Show and much more.

“I try to come up here every year for this… Any time I can make it happen I do, I’m from South Florida so I enjoy this… I’ve been coming up here for the last 50 years”, Charmaine Syx, a resident of Green Acres, Florida says.

“It used to be Old Home WEEK, and it ran all week. And it ran all week, Horse Pulls, Minstrel Shows, and the whole nine yards.”, Robert Pulcifer, a Sherman Resident says.

The Sherman Old Home Days Ran from Friday September 3rd, to Monday September 6th.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.