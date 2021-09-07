Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to plenty of sunshine which will continue throughout the day today. We could see a slight chance of a light shower in the afternoon, but will clear out in the evening. Winds will pick up today, making it a breezy day.

Tomorrow will start off sunny but clouds will start to pick up as we head into the afternoon due to another system approaching us. This will bring warm temperatures, humidity, windy conditions and a chance of showers and storms in the evening/ overnight.

Thursday, rain and a chance of storms will continue throughout the day and into Friday morning. Saturday, sunny skies will return with more breezy conditions. Sunday, another system will bring a chance of rain.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Martinez
One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person
Lawsuit
Governor Janet Mills Sued over Vaccine Mandate
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth...
Counterfeit jewelry intercepted, would have been worth $5 million if real

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, September 7th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 6th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web