Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to plenty of sunshine which will continue throughout the day today. We could see a slight chance of a light shower in the afternoon, but will clear out in the evening. Winds will pick up today, making it a breezy day.

Tomorrow will start off sunny but clouds will start to pick up as we head into the afternoon due to another system approaching us. This will bring warm temperatures, humidity, windy conditions and a chance of showers and storms in the evening/ overnight.

Thursday, rain and a chance of storms will continue throughout the day and into Friday morning. Saturday, sunny skies will return with more breezy conditions. Sunday, another system will bring a chance of rain.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great Tuesday everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.