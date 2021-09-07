Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone & Happy Labor Day!

After a quieter midday... we saw a large line of heavy rain & stronger storms move through our area. The Flash Flood Warning, Flood Advisory, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings from earlier have since expired... as the bulk of the heavy downpours continue to push off towards the north and east.

We’ll see a few lingering showers until 10:00/11:00 o’clock tonight... and then clearing and drying out occurs into the early AM.

There’s likely to be some residual impacts on the roads with ponding and standing water... and if you happen to come across any inundated roadways, make sure to turn around and find an alternate route!

Tomorrow is a much quieter and more comfortable day... with the return of sunshine and seasonable lower 70′s. For more on your forecast ahead this week, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone had a great, safe and relaxing Labor Day Weekend!

