Advertisement

Maine marijuana sales set another new record

For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.
For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Sales of adult use marijuana in Maine topped $10 million for the first time in August.

The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy reports there were about 134,000 transactions in August for $10,220,445 in sales.

That generated $1,022,175 in sales tax revenue.

Sales have surged this summer, jumping from just under $6.5 million in June.

For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Martinez
One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession
Mark Collum rushed into his neighbor's, Deb Shanahan, burning home to rescue her. His actions...
Man rescues neighbor from house fire 20 years after losing family in blaze
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Carly Flowers takes over as Athletic Director at UMFK
UMFK’s New Athletic Director talks about her goals
Two days after the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine was granted full FDA approval, top US health...
COVID-19 boosters are coming but who will get them and when?

Latest News

Sherman Old Home Days
Sherman Holds Annual Old Home Days
Sherman Old Home Days
Sherman Old Home Days
Carly Flowers is the Bengals new Athletic Director and she talks about her goals for hte future.
UMFK Athletic Director
Womens recovery Home
Womens Recovery Home