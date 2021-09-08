Moose Safety Tips

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Moose in the roadways are a continuing hazard for drivers in Aroostook County. Here some tips that may keep you safe, the next time you get behind the wheel.

While traveling the beautiful roads and highways of Aroostook County, just on the edge of your vision, hides a potentially fatal danger to you, and your passengers.

According to the Maine State Police, there are over 500 Moose-vehicle crashes in the state of Maine annually.

With Moose mating season lasting from August through October, here are some tips to help keep you safe while traveling.

“I would abide by the speed limits, pay attention to your driving, and continuously scan while you’re driving down the roadway.”, Commander Joey Seeley , Aroostook County Sheriff

Commander Seeley also provided these other tips:

Pay attention for moose crossing signs – Signs are posted in areas where there is a history of moose-vehicle collisions

Be especially vigilant at Dusk and Dawn

Look for eyes, dark masses or movement both in, and on the side of roadways

Be aware of other drivers who are stopped, they may see a moose or have been in a moose-vehicle collision.

Commander Seeley also provided this tip if you are involved in a moose-vehicle collision:

“They Should pull over to the side of the road immediately, put their four way flashers on, and dial 911… If you strike a moose with a vehicle it can cause a great deal of damage to both the vehicle as well as the operator, and any passengers in the vehicle. A moose obviously has long legs and when you hit it a lot of times it flips up over the hood and into the windshield.”

The major takeaway from all of these tips is to remember to be alert and aware of your surroundings. Remember that a moose, is simply being a moose, and your safety, is in your hands.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.