PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -: It’s no “Cheeseburger in Paradise”… The McDonalds in Madawaska is expected to be torn down in the near future so that the new Land Border can be built. A group is rallying to try and convince McDonalds to rebuild within the community. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story.

Brian Thibeault – Save Madawaska McDonalds " McDonalds is a part of everyone’s life in one way or another, what we want if anything is to be able to keep Madawaska and McDonalds relationship there”

Save Madawaska McDonalds is a youtube video that was posted a little over a week ago and already has around 9000 Views. It was created by a group of Madawaska residents to send a message to corporate McDonalds.

Louis Dugal – Save Madawaska McDonalds “Having a McDonalds in your community makes us be part of a larger community where it makes us, not every community has a McDonalds”

The McDonalds is being torn down to make room for the new Bridge and Land Port of Entry in Madawaska. The Community says they are afraid that McDonalds wont build or relocate to a new building within the Town.

Chris Braley – Town Selectman " Its disheartening every time we have to lose something and being rural there’s projects that are going on and we support 100% the bridge project, we support 100% the new land port of entry and its important, we need it, we need it for the mill, we need it for a lot of things. But we weren’t under the impression that we would lose jobs over it.”

McDonalds has been in Madawaska for more than 50 years. In the video, community members share all of the reasons they don’t want to see the McDonald’s close. Sharing memories of coming to the McDonalds as children, and expressing sadness that they might not be able take their grandchildren to the restaurant when they are older. Which is why the group is rallying to stop McDonalds from leaving the community.

Brian” what can the residents, what can the community do to rally up something anything that can send them a message saying hey we really want you to be here”

Louis " We’d like to keep it in our town, we are doing everything we can. We want them to know that we want them to stay”

If McDonalds doesn’t rebuild, The closest McDonalds in the United States is in Fort Kent, a half hour away. Which they say would be a loss to the community.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

