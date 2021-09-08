Weather on the Web

Advertisement

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everybody!

Another beautiful sunny day for today as a high pressure system still hangs on in our region. Temperatures will be warmer lingering in the mid to upper 70s. A system is approaching us from the west which will bring windy conditions and some light humidity.

Tomorrow, we will be waking up to rain and warmer temperatures from this system. Moderate to heavy rain will continue throughout the day with a chance of a storms in the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue into part of your day Friday, leading to a lot of much needed rain.

Sunshine and breezy conditions will return for the first half of your weekend. Another system will bring more rain for Sunday and into the first half of your work week. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a wonderful Wednesday everyone!

