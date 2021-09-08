PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was a quieter day today... with just a few spot showers during the afternoon. Tomorrow sees exiting high pressure, with still plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day -- before rain and storms move in tomorrow night.

The bulk of the rain holds off until the later evening time Wednesday... but a few showers and storms will start up in far western locations during the afternoon.

We’re expecting the storms to once again bring heavier downpours... frequent lightning... and stronger wind gusts, so make sure to stay sky-ware -- as scattered showers and storms will continue throughout a good portion of the day on Thursday.

For details and the latest on your forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

