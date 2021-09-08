Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was a quieter day today... with just a few spot showers during the afternoon. Tomorrow sees exiting high pressure, with still plenty of sunshine during the first half of the day -- before rain and storms move in tomorrow night.

The bulk of the rain holds off until the later evening time Wednesday... but a few showers and storms will start up in far western locations during the afternoon.

We’re expecting the storms to once again bring heavier downpours... frequent lightning... and stronger wind gusts, so make sure to stay sky-ware -- as scattered showers and storms will continue throughout a good portion of the day on Thursday.

For details and the latest on your forecast ahead, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Martinez
One man is facing several charges after a traffic stop early Sunday morning led to an arrest for drug possession
Dr. Linda Marraccini, of South Miami, says she will stop treating patients who are not...
Miami doctor to stop treating unvaccinated patients in person
Lawsuit
Governor Janet Mills Sued over Vaccine Mandate
Mark Collum rushed into his neighbor's, Deb Shanahan, burning home to rescue her. His actions...
Man rescues neighbor from house fire 20 years after losing family in blaze
Customs and Border Protection seized about 500 fake jewelry items that would have been worth...
Counterfeit jewelry intercepted, would have been worth $5 million if real

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Sept. 7th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Tuesday, September 7th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web