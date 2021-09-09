Advertisement

County Ag Report: It’s apple-picking season

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Bushels of apples can provide bushels of fun.

As colder weather arrives, so does apple picking season.

“Macintosh and honey crisp, those apples like the colder temperatures...thats why the honeycrisp is a lot of peoples favrotie because after the first frost it gets sweeter,” says Gina Sinclair, co-owner of Circle B Farms.

Sinclair says apple trees can be planted so that each variety is harvested at a different point in the fall, from early September to late october

“Yellow transparents is an early season apple and it lasts for a short period of time.”

But the superstar at circle b is the zestar apple

“The zestar is all around a really great multipurpose apple it’s a good eating apple it’s a nice crisp yet tart apple you can bake with it you can cook with it applesauce pie tarts anything.”

Sinclair says the shelf life of an apple after picking can range from a month to even 7 months...but when you do pick, there’s a certain technique to it.

“When you pick apples its important to twist and not just pull.”

A whole orchard can be a lot of work, but if you decide to grow an apple tree of your own, Sinclair says they need pruning in the early spring... nutrients for the apples... and plenty of calcium, which she says keeps disease and bugs away from your crop.

