Advertisement

COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine

COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The number of COVID-19 patients in critical care and on ventilators reached a record high in Maine on Thursday.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 193 people hospitalized, with 74 in the ICU and 38 on ventilators. There were 43 ICU beds available statewide.

One month ago, 47 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine. Twenty-three were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators.

The recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations is being fueled by the delta variant and is hitting unvaccinated Mainers the hardest, according to state health officials.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said on Wednesday that nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in the ICU and on ventilators are unvaccinated.

MaineHealth reported on Wednesday that of the 25 people in the ICU at Maine Medical Center, 19 were not vaccinated.

Health officials said the increased hospitalizations are putting a strain on the state’s hospitals and health care workers.

MaineHealth said it has had to delay non-urgent surgeries and procedures for some patients so it could move resources to treat COVID-19 patients.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.
Maine marijuana sales set another new record
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
McDonalds
Save Madawaska McDonalds
Maine, like the rest of the nation, is feeling a strain on testing for COVID-19.
Demand outpacing supply for COVID-19 tests in Maine

Latest News

CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs update on Covid numbers
Medical Monday: Healthy aging month
Four hospital CEO's talk about Covid numbers.
Four hospital CEO's talk about covid numbers
vaccine
Vaccine Not as Effective in Older Adults, Congregate Living Facilities