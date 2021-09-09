Advertisement

Gunshots Heard Around UMPI Campus Were Goose Hunters

By Brian Bouchard
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Gunshots were heard around University of Maine at Presque Isle’s campus early Wednesday morning.

Presque Isle Police responded saying the gunshots came from hunters that were shooting geese. The hunters were fully licensed and were the appropriate distance away from campus.

“What people have to remember this time of the year, you’ve got goose hunting going on, at the same time you’ve got bear hunting going on. The moose hunts are going to be starting up here…So there’s going to be a lot of open seasons, so, especially up here in Northern Maine, where you might happen to hear a gunshot”, says Alan Dudley, Maine Game Warden.

Warden Dudley wants to remind hunters that they must be at least 300 feet, or 100 yards from a dwelling in order to shoot, and that if residents do have concerns about gunshots to contact law enforcement.

