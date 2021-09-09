Advertisement

Moderna to develop combination COVID, flu shot

By CNN
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Moderna is working on a single vaccine that fights both COVID-19 and the flu.

The pharmaceutical company announced on Thursday that it’s developing a combination shot.

The single-dose vaccine would pair their booster against coronavirus with their booster against the flu.

The company reportedly hopes to have the shot ready and available by the fall.

Moderna also said it’s submitted its COVID-19 booster shot for Food and Drug Administration approval this month.

The shot would be administered six months after a patient receives the second dose of its vaccine.

Currently, Moderna’s vaccine only has emergency use authorization.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs update on Covid numbers
For the three-month period of June to August, sales totaled more than $26.1 million.
Maine marijuana sales set another new record
UMPI
Gunshots Heard Around UMPI Campus Were Goose Hunters
COVID booster shots will be available for all eligible Americans starting the week of Sept. 20,...
WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

Latest News

The judge found the law championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “vague and overbroad” and...
Florida’s GOP-backed ‘anti-riot’ law blocked by judge
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd explains how an 11-year-old girl in Florida survived a mass...
Sheriff: Florida family massacre followed random encounter
In this April 16, 2019 file photo, a researcher holds vape pens in a laboratory in Portland,...
FDA delays decision on e-cigarettes from vaping giant Juul
The Department of Justice held a news conference with Attorney General Merrick Garland to...
Justice Dept. sues Texas over state’s new abortion law