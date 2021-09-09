PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -September is healthy aging month. On this week’s medical Monday, Megan Cole has some tips on how you can stay healthy as you age.

As we age, our bodies begin to break down and that leads to health problems when people reach senior years. But Dawn Roberts, the community health and volunteer coordinator for Northern Light AR Gould hospital, says there are many opportunities in the area to help seniors to stay physically fit.

“There’s lots of opportunities around Aroostook County for doing some free activities. The hospital has a lot of programs like walk with a doc and some like snowshoe hikes and other types of hikes like that and then area agency on aging has classes that are free to attend or low cost like Tai Chi, Matter of Balance, and the recreation center here in Presque Isle at least has senior yoga so those are just some things you can do that are pretty low cost or free. "

Roberts adds while it is important to stay physically fit, it’s also important for seniors to stay connected.

“Staying connected with loved ones is a good way to stay healthy so for your mental health so you have someone to talk too. And if you don’t have a lot of people in your life that you can talk too you can get involved in some of the activities around and even volunteering is a great way to stay connected with people.”

She says one thing you can do to stay healthy as you age is to add fruits and vegetables into your diet.

“Right now during the harvest season it’s a great time to try some new vegetables that you’ve never tried before and also get some vegetables into your diet because there’s lots of farmers markets around and even free produce that people can put out. And that people can just pick up and try and it’s a great time to get some extra things into your diet that you normally wouldn’t eat and also reduce the salt in your diet cause that really helps with your blood pressure and reduce the sugar intake as well cause that will help with diabetes.

If you have any questions regarding how you can stay healthy as you age, you’re encouraged to contact your primary care provider.

