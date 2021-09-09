Vaccine Not as Effective in Older Adults, Congregate Living Facilities

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - 66% or Roughly 890,000 Mainers are fully vaccinated.

Today, during the Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Shah said COVID-19 Breakthrough Cases, or fully vaccinated people who test positive for the virus are rare. However, They can occur more frequently in certain groups of individuals.

DR.NIRAV SHAH , DIRECTOR – MAINE CDC “One important note there is that although the vaccines perform exceedingly well across the population, there are some groups where they don’t perform as well as others. In one such group is individuals who are elderly and/or who live in congregate settings, because they live close together.”

Dr. Shah says that the efficacy of the vaccine in those groups is likely somewhere between 60-80%. He says 2 out of every 3 Mainers that you will run into have completed their vaccine series.

