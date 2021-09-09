Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

Already waking up to some rain and fog from an incoming system. Isolated heavy to moderate rain will impact the central and southern parts of The County today with a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon.

Tonight, heavy rain will continue into the overnight hours mostly for Southern Aroostook. As we wake up Friday morning, already 2 to 3 inches of rain will have fallen from this system. This can cause ponding on some roads, so please be careful when driving around the evening and overnight hours.

Saturday, a gorgeous start to your weekend with mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. A couple more systems moving in on Sunday and Tuesday night, leading to more rain. Monday, partly sunny skies will give us a little break between these systems. Make sure you click the link for your full weather forecast.

Have a great day everyone and stay safe!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.