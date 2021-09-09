Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

It was a nice and slightly warmer-feelin’ day today... as a lot of us reached upper-70′s for our high!

We take a pause from the quieter weather moving ahead... with rain starting up overnight tonight, and lasting over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Expect scattered steady to moderate rain overspreading from west to east this evening, and lasting into the first half of the day tomorrow... before heavy rain and storms are in store for Thurs. PM into Fri. AM.

The greatest impacts look to be for SE Aroostook and Western sections of New Brunswick, where they’re likely to see totals between 1.00-2.00″-inches. A number of locations, however, will have a good shot at picking up 0.50-1.00″-inch of rain.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

