Advertisement

US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases

Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key...
Unspecified health concerns have halted U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two key countries, a U.S document says.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has halted all U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns,” a move U.S. officials warn will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation, according to a U.S. government document seen Friday by The Associated Press.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from U.S. bases in Germany and Qatar, according to the document.

The U.S. has been conducting screening and other processing of evacuees at those two main overseas sites and others after evacuating them from Afghanistan.

The halting of the flights is a problem for the United States in part because many of the evacuees already have been at the Ramstein military base longer than the 10-day limit Germany set in allowing the U.S. to use the country as a transit site.

The U.S document viewed by the AP said the halt would “severely impact” operations at the U.S. base in Germany and have an “adverse effect” on the nearly 10,000 evacuees at Ramstein, many of whom have been there more than 10 days and are increasingly fatigued.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs update on Covid numbers
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
UMPI
Gunshots Heard Around UMPI Campus Were Goose Hunters
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

Latest News

Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) works at his desk in his Washington, DC office.
20 years later: Congressman Ron Kind (D-WI) remembers 9/11
CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs talk about vaccine numbers among staff
Ceo staff vaccine status
Ceo staff vaccine status
FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, file photo, a Big 12 Conference logo is displayed on a...
Big 12 welcomes BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston