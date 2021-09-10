Aroostook County 9/11 Memorial Events

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Events happening across The County to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

Sherman- Washburn memorial church doing candlelight service at 6pm in the park at Sherman. Church rings the bells at the time during the four crashes occurred and will be open all day to the public.

Houlton-Houlton Fire department will hold a remembrance at the station which will include a moment of silence at the times the planes struck

Ashland- 1pm parade starts on RT. 163 at Chuck Driscoll Garage and ends at the 9/11 memorial site

Easton- 9/11 ceremony after their field day parade

Mars Hill- 1pm near the bridge (Prestile stream)

Caribou- 9:45am at the Fire department

Frenchville Fire Department- 11am-5pm Open House dedicated to 9/11 first responders and civilians

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.