Advertisement

Aroostook County 9/11 Memorial Events

Caribou High School 9/11 Ceremony
Caribou High School 9/11 Ceremony(WAGM)
By Adriana Sanchez
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Events happening across The County to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks:

Sherman- Washburn memorial church doing candlelight service at 6pm in the park at Sherman. Church rings the bells at the time during the four crashes occurred and will be open all day to the public.

Houlton-Houlton Fire department will hold a remembrance at the station which will include a moment of silence at the times the planes struck

Ashland- 1pm parade starts on RT. 163 at Chuck Driscoll Garage and ends at the 9/11 memorial site

Easton- 9/11 ceremony after their field day parade

Mars Hill- 1pm near the bridge (Prestile stream)

Caribou- 9:45am at the Fire department

Frenchville Fire Department- 11am-5pm Open House dedicated to 9/11 first responders and civilians

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs update on Covid numbers
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
UMPI
Gunshots Heard Around UMPI Campus Were Goose Hunters
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

Latest News

Senator Susan Collins taking part in a panel discussion about the formation of the 9/11...
Sen. Collins looks back at formation of 9/11 Commission
(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs talk about vaccine numbers among staff
Ceo staff vaccine status
Ceo staff vaccine status