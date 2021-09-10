Advertisement

Maine animal shelter rescues nearly 40 animals from shelters hit hard by Ida

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KENNEBUNK, Maine (WMTW) - The Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk has rescued nearly 40 cats and dogs from shelters hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

The shelter partnered with Animal Rescue Front to bring 17 dogs and 22 cats to Maine from Hancock County, Mississippi. The animals arrived Wednesday.

Shelter officials said the rescued cats and dogs will be examined, spayed or neutered, received necessary vaccinations and be microchipped before being put up for adoption next week.

Anyone wishing to help support the animals is encouraged to make a financial donation though the Animal Welfare Society’s website.

People wishing to adopt the pets should go to the AWS website for more information, including how to make an adoption appointment.

We had a very special delivery yesterday! 39 dogs and cats arrived from Hancock County Mississippi, and Webster County,...

Posted by Animal Welfare Society on Thursday, September 9, 2021

