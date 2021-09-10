One dead after a car crash in Norridgewock
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a crash in Norridgewock this morning.
It happened around six on Route 2 near Oosoola Park.
The Morning Sentinel says the victim was driving a car that collided with a utility truck.
A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital.
It wasn’t clear if the driver of the utility truck was hurt.
Authorities have not released any names.
Route 2 was closed near the crash while authorities investigated.
