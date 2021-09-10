Representative John Martin inducted into Franco-American hall of fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Tonight we hear from the final inductee into the Franco-American hall of fame, Representative John Martin. Here’s Megan Cole with the story.

John Martin was inducted into the Franco-American hall of fame. He is one of the original sponsors for Franco-American day as well as the sponsor of the Acadian Archives in Fort Kent.

“That’s been a real success! People go and they’re just amazed by what’s there and then that’s certainly you know my crowning joyful success story really in that regard.”

Being inducted into the Franco-American hall of fame came as a surprise to him.

“When we got the program I knew something was up. I had asked for the program a couple days ago and oh it wasn’t quite finished yet. I said oh okay no problem and when we came in that day, came in same time we were given the program and I flipped it over and I’m the last name on the list. And she was right in front of me and I said uh oh we’ve been had so I was very pleased to be honest and so I was more than happy to receive the honor. "

He says it’s important for people to recognize the heritage of others

“People of other heritages ought to do the same thing. We have some that have made some attempts to start the Irish for example have started in Portland to meet every year and try to promote cause I think the more that you know the heritage of people over time the less discrimination we will have and that’s critical racism is a disaster in this country.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.