Advertisement

Sen. Collins looks back at formation of 9/11 Commission

Senator Susan Collins taking part in a panel discussion about the formation of the 9/11...
Senator Susan Collins taking part in a panel discussion about the formation of the 9/11 Commission Friday.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins taking part in a panel discussion about the formation of the 9/11 Commission Friday.

Collins spoke during the 20th Anniversary Remembrance Symposium.

The panel offered inside stories about that time.

They described the turf war over the formation of the commission.

That included members of the Bush Administration, who were worried the President was going to be blamed for the attacks taking place.

Collins along with people like former Senator Joe Lieberman felt the only way to get to the truth was to form a non-partisan group - which they did.

She said that the work they did has made the US a safer place over the last two decades, but said there are two things that worry her today.

“I think what happened with the Colonial Pipeline,” said Collins. “Well, quadruple that many 10 times that if the electric grid were taken out in the northeast, in the winter. Cyber attacks are hard to attribute. They can be a nation state. They can be an international criminal cartel. They can be a brilliant, but crazed individual, and I believe we are still extremely vulnerable to a cyber attack.”

The second worry Collins named was Afghanistan.

Saying she fears it could again become a safe haven for terrorists.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs update on Covid numbers
Two newborns girls were given to the wrong parents in 2002 after being born five hours apart at...
Hospital baby switch discovered two decades later with DNA test
UMPI
Gunshots Heard Around UMPI Campus Were Goose Hunters
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
COVID-19 patients in ICU, on ventilators reach record highs in Maine
J.T. McLean.
Man suspected in 4 killings in Missouri found dead in South Dakota

Latest News

(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs talk about vaccine numbers among staff
Ceo staff vaccine status
Ceo staff vaccine status
CEO Interview
Four hospital CEOs weigh in on supply availability and Covid treatment