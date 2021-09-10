Weather on the Web

Advertisement

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday morning everyone!

Still waking up to rain and cloudy skies from the system that moved through our area yesterday. Rain and clouds will clear out as we head into the afternoon and evening hours and it will be a seasonably cool day.

Tomorrow, sunshine will return into our region with more seasonable temperatures. Make sure you get outside and enjoy the day because more rain will move into our region come Sunday, with breezy conditions.

Monday, some sunshine will return and continue into part of the day Tuesday. Rain will move back in for the second half of Tuesday and continue into Thursday with a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

