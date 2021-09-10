PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

Moderate to steady rain continued throughout most of the day... with heavier rain on tap for overnight into the tomorrow morning!

A Flash Flood Watch is also in place for Southeastern Aroostook, extending through Fri. 2:00pm. Minor flooding concerns are there especially for poor drainage and low-lying spots... as well as ponding of water on the roadways and reduced visibility at times.

Make sure to take extra precautions for any overnight travel through the morning commute tomorrow. SE Aroostook and Western areas of New Brunswick have the best shot of picking up an additional 1.00-2.00″-inches of rain through Fri. AM.

For the latest on your forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

