PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

It was a very soggy past 24 to 36 hours... with heavy rain overnight last night, leading to higher rain total amounts across the area!

A number of spots saw upwards of 2.00″-inches of rain... with a few localized reports of 4.00″-inches plus!

This afternoon we began to wind down... leading to clearing skies overnight tonight. Tomorrow brings a gorgeous start to the weekend, with seasonable upper-60′s and plenty of sunshine... before scattered light to steady rain is in store for Sunday. Overall though, the weekend is looking pretty nice, especially tomorrow for any outdoor plans!

For the latest with your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

