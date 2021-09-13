Advertisement

4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms

By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:34 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) - A 4-year-old girl from Texas died in her sleep shortly after developing a fever. Health officials believe her death was COVID-related.

Karra Harwood, the mother of 4-year-old Kali Cook, told the Houston Chronicle that her daughter died Sept. 7 in her sleep at home. The medical examiner’s officer confirmed that Kali tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death.

Harwood says the 4-year-old was happy and playful on Labor Day but developed a fever by the wee hours Tuesday and suddenly died.

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s officer confirmed that she tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of her death.(Source: Family photos, KTRK via CNN)

The Galveston County Health District is calling Kali’s death a COVID-related death, but they’re still working to determine the little girl’s official cause of death.

Harwood wanted to make it clear that her daughter was healthy and did not have any pre-existing conditions.

Kali was a preschooler at K.E. Little Elementary School in Bacliff, Texas. In a letter sent to parents, officials said she had last been at school Sept. 1, and they were never notified of any COVID-19 exposure or positivity.

Dr. Phillip Keiser, with the county health district, says they don’t believe her death was related to her being in school.

Keiser encourages parents to monitor their children closely for COVID-19 symptoms. More than 300 Texas children are hospitalized with the virus, according to state date.

“If your child is under the age they can be vaccinated and they get COVID or have symptoms which might be COVID, you should take them to seek care right away. Most kids do absolutely fine. In fact, many kids are asymptomatic, but if your child is having some sort of symptoms, it’s a good idea to take them to be seen,” Keiser said.

Kali’s death was the first pediatric COVID-related death in Galveston County.

