Gorillas at Atlanta zoo test positive for COVID

Gorillas at Zoo Atlanta test positive for COVID-19. The affected gorillas are now being treated.(Source: Zoo Atlanta, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WSB) – A group of gorillas at Zoo Atlanta will soon get COVID-19 vaccines after testing positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, workers observed coughing, nasal discharge and minor changes in the appetite of its lowland gorillas.

They tested the animals and presumptive results were positive. The affected gorillas are now being treated.

Once they are well, zookeepers plan to give the primates a COVID-19 vaccine developed specifically for animals.

The zoo said it will also continue to test the animals regularly. Zoo officials don’t know how they became infected.

“The infections occurred in an area of the zoo where COVID safety protocols are already at their most stringent,” a press release said.

While humans can transmit the virus to animals, there is no evidence that zoo animals can transmit the virus to humans, health experts say.

