Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State police responded to a truck crash Sunday on Route 1. 56 year old Calvin Miller of Houlton was driving his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup north bound on Route 1 in Westfield. Miller was hauling a 20-foot enclosed trailer behind his pickup. Miller ‘s trailer started to swerve in some grooves in the roadway. The movement of the trailer caused Miller to lose control of his vehicle. Miller’s truck and trailer both sustained extensive damage in the crash. It is believed that the grooves in the roadway, the truck being too small to haul the trailer, and faulty trailer brakes caused the crash. Miller was not injured in the crash. During the investigation it was learned that Miller’s license was suspended out of Florida. Miller was summonsed for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License.

