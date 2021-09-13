Advertisement

Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident

truckax
truckax
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State police responded to a truck crash Sunday on Route 1. 56 year old Calvin Miller of Houlton was driving his 2006 GMC Sierra pickup north bound on Route 1 in Westfield. Miller was hauling a 20-foot enclosed trailer behind his pickup. Miller ‘s trailer started to swerve in some grooves in the roadway. The movement of the trailer caused Miller to lose control of his vehicle. Miller’s truck and trailer both sustained extensive damage in the crash. It is believed that the grooves in the roadway, the truck being too small to haul the trailer, and faulty trailer brakes caused the crash. Miller was not injured in the crash. During the investigation it was learned that Miller’s license was suspended out of Florida. Miller was summonsed for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Maine State Police held a demonstration on Friday to show how many cars obey it when a state...
Maine State Police demonstrate importance of move over law in Bangor
(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Dr.Levesque Elem. School students and staff adjust to their first day back after losing their...
Dr.Levesque Elementary School Students and Teachers adjust to the 1st day of School
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs share how prepared they are for staffing shortages at the end of October

Latest News

truckax
Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident
mooseax
Man Recovering in Bangor Hospital After Weekend County Motorcycle and Moose Accident
mooseax
Man Recovering in Bangor Hospital After Weekend County Motorcycle and Moose Accident
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges