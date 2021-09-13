Advertisement

Maine schools adopting pool testing to beat delta variant

The school outbreaks come amid a surge in infections tied to the delta variant, which is spreading in Maine.
Maine’s largest school district is planning to require universal masking for all students in...
Maine’s largest school district is planning to require universal masking for all students in the coming year.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine is starting the week with more than a dozen outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools, and many schools are testing to mitigate the risk.

As of Friday, 384 of Maine’s 720 public and private schools had signed up for pool testing with Concentric, a branch of Boston-based Ginkgo Bioworks, spokesperson Joseph Fridman told the Bangor Daily News.

The program calls for student tests to be pooled and sent to a lab in Massachusetts for PCR tests. If there’s a positive test for a school, then individual students will be tested.

The school outbreaks come amid a surge in infections tied to the delta variant, which is spreading in Maine.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Maine has risen over the past two weeks from 246 new cases per day on Aug. 28 to 349 new cases per day on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Maine State Police held a demonstration on Friday to show how many cars obey it when a state...
Maine State Police demonstrate importance of move over law in Bangor
(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Dr.Levesque Elem. School students and staff adjust to their first day back after losing their...
Dr.Levesque Elementary School Students and Teachers adjust to the 1st day of School
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs share how prepared they are for staffing shortages at the end of October

Latest News

COVID-19
More than 64% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus
Gabe Theriault of Fort Fairfield wins an International award from the Knights of Columbus.
Gabe Theriault
truckax
Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident
truckax
Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident