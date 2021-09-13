Man Recovering in Bangor Hospital After Weekend County Motorcycle and Moose Accident

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) -Maine State police report on Saturday night, they responded to a motorcycle vs. moose crash that occurred on the Caribou Rd. in Cyr Plantation. 65 year old Robert Boulanger was operating his motorcycle north on the Caribou Rd when a moose ran out into the roadway striking Boulanger as he passed. The collision threw Boulanger from his motorcycle. Boulanger sustained serious injuries and was transported to Cary Medical Center by ambulance. Boulanger was subsequently transferred to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for further treatment. Boulanger remains in stable condition and is recovering from his injuries. Boulanger was wearing a helmet and riding gear at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.