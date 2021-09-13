More than 64% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release updated COVID-19 case data on Tuesday. Below is the latest information on COVID-19 in Maine.
Maine COVID-19 Cases Latest
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (Data through Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, 11:59 p.m.)
- New Cases: 581
- New Deaths: 2
- 7-day daily average: 348.9
***NOTE: Maine COVID-19 case data is not updated on Sundays and Mondays and holidays***
Maine Hospitalization Data
- Hospitalized: 194
- In ICU: 67
- On Ventilators: 40
- ICU Beds Available: 64
Maine Vaccination/Breakthrough Case Data
- % Maine Population Vaccinated: 64.03%
- Mainers Vaccinated: 860,639
- Breakthrough Cases: 2,258
- Total COVID-19 cases since first date that Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 44,737
- COVID-19 associated hospitalizations among breakthrough cases: 109
- Total COVID-19 associated hospitalizations since first date Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 993
- COVID-19 associated deaths among breakthrough cases: 36
- Total COVID-19 associated deaths since first date that Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 271
***The Maine CDC updates breakthrough cases weekly. Breakthrough cases are likely an undercount***
