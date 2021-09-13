Advertisement

More than 64% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release updated COVID-19 case data on Tuesday. Below is the latest information on COVID-19 in Maine.

Maine COVID-19 Cases Latest

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (Data through Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, 11:59 p.m.)

  • New Cases: 581
  • New Deaths: 2
  • 7-day daily average: 348.9

***NOTE: Maine COVID-19 case data is not updated on Sundays and Mondays and holidays***

Maine Hospitalization Data

  • Hospitalized: 194
  • In ICU: 67
  • On Ventilators: 40
  • ICU Beds Available: 64

Maine Vaccination/Breakthrough Case Data

  • % Maine Population Vaccinated: 64.03%
  • Mainers Vaccinated: 860,639
  • Breakthrough Cases: 2,258
  • Total COVID-19 cases since first date that Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 44,737
  • COVID-19 associated hospitalizations among breakthrough cases: 109
  • Total COVID-19 associated hospitalizations since first date Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 993
  • COVID-19 associated deaths among breakthrough cases: 36
  • Total COVID-19 associated deaths since first date that Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 271

***The Maine CDC updates breakthrough cases weekly. Breakthrough cases are likely an undercount***

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Maine State Police held a demonstration on Friday to show how many cars obey it when a state...
Maine State Police demonstrate importance of move over law in Bangor
(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Dr.Levesque Elem. School students and staff adjust to their first day back after losing their...
Dr.Levesque Elementary School Students and Teachers adjust to the 1st day of School
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs share how prepared they are for staffing shortages at the end of October

Latest News

Gabe Theriault of Fort Fairfield wins an International award from the Knights of Columbus.
Gabe Theriault
Maine’s largest school district is planning to require universal masking for all students in...
Maine schools adopting pool testing to beat delta variant
truckax
Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident
truckax
Houlton Man Summonsed For Driving Without a License After Truck Trailer Accident