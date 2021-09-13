More than 64% of Mainers now fully vaccinated against coronavirus

Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will release updated COVID-19 case data on Tuesday. Below is the latest information on COVID-19 in Maine.

Maine COVID-19 Cases Latest

Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 (Data through Friday, Sep. 10, 2021, 11:59 p.m.)

New Cases: 581

New Deaths: 2

7-day daily average: 348.9

***NOTE: Maine COVID-19 case data is not updated on Sundays and Mondays and holidays***

Maine Hospitalization Data

Hospitalized: 194

In ICU: 67

On Ventilators: 40

ICU Beds Available: 64

Maine Vaccination/Breakthrough Case Data

% Maine Population Vaccinated: 64.03%

Mainers Vaccinated: 860,639

Breakthrough Cases: 2,258

Total COVID-19 cases since first date that Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 44,737

COVID-19 associated hospitalizations among breakthrough cases: 109

Total COVID-19 associated hospitalizations since first date Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 993

COVID-19 associated deaths among breakthrough cases: 36

Total COVID-19 associated deaths since first date that Maine residents could be fully vaccinated: 271

***The Maine CDC updates breakthrough cases weekly. Breakthrough cases are likely an undercount***

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.