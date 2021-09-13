Theriault earns International foul shooting award.

FORT FAIRFIELD , Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Fairfield basketball player has picked up an International foul shooting Award from the Knights of Columbus. Gabe Theriault made 25 out of 25 foul shots at the District competition and perfection earns him the International award that was presented by the State Knights of Columbus today.

(Gabe Theriault):” I was surprised. I was happy. I couldn’t believe it.”

(John Deetjen, Jr):” 25 out of 25 is an automatic award for this international award.”

State foul shooters have picked up several international awards over the years.

Deetjen:”A number of years ago we actually had a young man hit 25 of 25 two years in a row. It does happen sometimes it happens multiples times and sometimes multiple times in one championship.”

Gabe Theriault put up the perfect score in the district championship. It was his first perfect score in a competition

Theriualt:” I just kept shooting and make sure to keep the same motion each time as soon I got up to 20 I was a little nervous and I hit that last one and I was really relieved.”

Theriault recently had knee surgery after tearing his ACL this summer. He was cleared this week to start stationary shooting and he said that he missed the time away from the court. He knows he won’t be playing for the Tigers this year but hopes to return for his junior year. He will practice foul shooting during his rehabilitation, and he says he uses the same routine every time.

Theriault:” I make sure to hit the same few dribbles and same breathing. Same time every time.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.