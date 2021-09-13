U.S. Department of Education Grants Maine Schools $137 Million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABI) - Maine’s public schools will soon be getting 137 million dollars as they reopen amid the pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Education approved the state’s proposal for the use of the American Rescue Plan money.

Maine’s top priorities include social and emotional learning as well as mental and behavioral health for students.

The money will support the safe return to in-person learning and sustaining that safety.

The plan address also addresses the academic impact of lost instruction from last year and invests in after school programs.

Education Commissioner Pender Makin says the money will help support the system as it focuses on the whole child.

