Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up to some cloudy skies due to a system just south of us. Skies will clear out today as this system moves west towards Nova Scotia. It’s going to be a breezy day with winds moving in from the North, leading to cooler temperatures for today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow, we will continue with a mix of sun and clouds. A system will start to move into our region from the west leading to cloudier skies in the evening and rain picking up overnight.

Wednesday, rain will continue throughout the day with a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon with breezier conditions. Thursday, sunshine will return with warmer temperatures. Expect warmer temperatures into Sunday with a chance of isolated showers.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great start to your week everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kali Cook, 4, died in her sleep at home after developing a fever. The medical examiner’s...
4-year-old Texas girl dies from COVID-related symptoms
Maine State Police held a demonstration on Friday to show how many cars obey it when a state...
Maine State Police demonstrate importance of move over law in Bangor
(Source: Gray News)
Belfast city worker dies after fall from dump truck
Dr.Levesque Elem. School students and staff adjust to their first day back after losing their...
Dr.Levesque Elementary School Students and Teachers adjust to the 1st day of School
CEO Interview
Hospital CEOs share how prepared they are for staffing shortages at the end of October

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 13th - Morning Edition
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web
Weather on the Web Friday, Sept. 10th PM
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web