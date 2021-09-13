Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up to some cloudy skies due to a system just south of us. Skies will clear out today as this system moves west towards Nova Scotia. It’s going to be a breezy day with winds moving in from the North, leading to cooler temperatures for today and tomorrow.

Tomorrow, we will continue with a mix of sun and clouds. A system will start to move into our region from the west leading to cloudier skies in the evening and rain picking up overnight.

Wednesday, rain will continue throughout the day with a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon with breezier conditions. Thursday, sunshine will return with warmer temperatures. Expect warmer temperatures into Sunday with a chance of isolated showers.

Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great start to your week everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.